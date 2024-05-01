Listen Live
From the DMV to NYC: Gov’s Ball Getaway! Text “NYC” To 37890 For Your Chance To Win

Published on May 1, 2024

From the DMV to NYC: Gov's Ball Getaway

Source: CS / governorsballmusicfestival.com

Mariah the Scientist is hooking you and your friend up for a getaway from the DMV to the NYC! Text “NYC” to 37890 for your chance to win a trip for 2 to the Governor’s Ball in NYC on June 8-9!

