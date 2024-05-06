Money For Mommies Sweepstakes

-
We’re putting money in your mama’s pocketbook! 93.9 WKYS and The Dunn Foundation are giving our DMV mommies their flowers for Mother’s Day! Tune in to Dominique Da Diva at 3 PM during Mother’s Day week for your chance to win some moolah for ya Mommy!
Disclaimer: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Washington, DC metropolitan and Baltimore area, who are 18 years of age or older. The “Money for Mommy” Sweepstakes ends on Friday, May 10, 2024. Subject to Official Rules.
