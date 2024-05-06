Radio One Combines National Power To Raise $1.5M For St. Jude

MEMPHIS, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Radio One and Reach Media, the audio divisions of Urban One, Inc., joined forces with St. Jude to raise $1,553,247 nationally during the 17th annual St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® Radiothon on Feb. 29 and March 1. Over the past 17 years, the Urban One partnership has helped the children and families of St. Jude by raising $22 million during the St. Jude Urban Cares.

“We are delighted with the success we had with our radiothon for St. Jude on our inspiration stations” said David Kantor, CEO Radio One and Reach Media, “It was one of the most successful years we’ve had with this annual event.”

Operating in their passion for providing inspiration and encouragement to its listeners and the community at large, Radio One’s 13 markets across the country along with Reach Media’s nationally syndicated networks took over the airwaves inviting listeners, companies, churches, and friends to support St. Jude during the radiothon. Nationally syndicated show, Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell kicked off the all-day live broadcast, followed by local midday hosts across the country, afternoons with The Willie Moore Jr. Show, and finished with The Nightly Spirit with Darlene.

Many special guests made appearances including Jekalyn Carr, Jor’Dan Armstrong, Nia Allen, Bishop William Murphy, Latrice Pace, Rudy Currence, VaShawn Mitchell, JJ Hairston, Jovante Patton and Keyondra Lockett to lend support to St. Jude.

On air personalities and special guests encouraged listeners to make a difference by becoming a Partner in Hope. The majority of St. Jude funding comes from generous donors, which allows St. Jude the freedom to focus on what matters most – saving kids, regardless of their financial

situation. Patient families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food.

“For 17 years, our partners and friends at urban music stations nationwide have united listeners to support the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital,” said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “We are deeply grateful for the generosity of audience members across the country and our partners’ dedication to the Urban Cares for St. Jude Kids program throughout these years. Their support helps to ensure that every child gets a chance to live their best life and celebrate every moment. Together, we can save more lives.”

About St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was largely considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and it won’t stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Support the St. Jude mission by donating at stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on X, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

Visit musicgives.org to learn how you can become a Partner in Hope.

