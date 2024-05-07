Listen Live
Politics

Porn Star Stormy Daniels Testifies At Trump’s Hush Money Trial

Published on May 7, 2024

2019 Adult Video News Awards - Arrivals

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Adult Film star Stormy Daniels testified at Donald Trump’s hush money trial on Tuesday.

Former President Trump is on trial in New York City, where he is facing felony charges related to a 2016 hush money payment to Daniels.

Daniels testified in vivid detail about her alleged sexual encounter with Trump. She claimed that Trump greeted her in pajamas in his hotel room in 2006 where spanked him at his request.

While talking to Trump in his hotel room, she claimed that she grew annoyed by his frequent interruptions and asked him: “Are you always this arrogant and pompous?”

She said Trump dared her to spank him, and she obliged.

As Trump watched Daniels describe the encounter, he appeared to say “That’s bullsh*t.”

Daniels told the New York jury she grew up as a daughter of a low-income single mother who was gone for days at a time and began working in strip clubs and in pornography before she met Trump at a Lake Tahoe gold tournament. At the time, Trump was the celebrity host of the popular reality TV show “The Apprentice.”

Daniels also testified that she “blacked out” after Trump prevented her from leaving the room, though she consumed no drugs or alcohol. She said she woke up on the bed with her clothes off.

“I was staring at the ceiling and didn’t know how I got there, I was trying to think about anything other than what was happening there,” Daniels testified as she described having sex with Trump.

Trump has denied ever having sex with Daniels, and his defense team has argued that she was seeking a role on “The Apprentice.”

