Show Your Aunties Love Too: A Last Minute Gift Guide For The Bonus Moms In Your Life

Mother’s Day is a time to shower the moms in our lives with love and appreciation. But what about the amazing women we know who also fill motherly roles without biological birth?

We’re talking about the bonus moms—the godmothers, stepmothers, best friends who sometimes babysit, and aunties. These women not only offer support and laughter but also provide motherly guidance and much-needed relief when needed.

Bonus moms, or aunties, have special significance in the Black community. Have you ever heard the phrase, “It takes a village to raise a child.”

While the phrase’s direct origins are widely debated, some scholars credit it as an African proverb rooted in multiple nations on the continent. The concept reflects social realities in modern-day culture and the overwhelming need for multiple nurturers in our communities.

Celebrate all aunties and bonus moms this Mother’s Day!

If we’re lucky, many of us have examples of these women in our lives. As we celebrate all mothers this weekend, now is the time to recognize our ‘aunties’ and give them a gift that shows how much they mean to us.

Finding the perfect gift, however, can be tricky. You want something thoughtful that represents their importance, but also seek something unique and different from your gift for Mom.

HelloBeautiful is here to help.

Show Your Aunties Love Too: A Last Minute Mother’s Day Gift Guide

Below, we explore the best gifts for the bonus moms and aunties in your life. Keep scrolling for last-minute ideas that you – and, more importantly, they – will love.

Our editors have independently selected all products. Please note: we may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.

1. For Aunties Who Love A Good Perfume

You Remid Me Eau de Parfum

Created by OG fashion, lifestyle, and beauty expert Jackie Aina, this new fragrance is an “intimate blend of soft apricot skin, orange flower, and sensual musks.”

Price: $79

2. For The Aunties With Impeccable Style And Unique Tastes

Taylor Earrings

V. Bellan is a Black women-owned fine jewelry line that features multiple options for the auntie in your life who has impeccable style and lavish tastes. The Taylor earrings featured here are unique and elevated, allowing the mother in your life to pair them with her girls’ night out slay or date night with bae outfit.

Price: $155

3. For Auties Who Love To Entertain

Personalized Charcuterie

A personalized charcuterie board is the perfect gift for the auntie who loves entertaining. Imagine this gift, engraved with her name in the center of her kitchen island, surrounded by all her favorite foods.

Price: $34.90

4. For Aunties Who Drinks Water And Minds Her Business

Stanley Cup

If you couldn’t purchase a Stanley Cup during the holiday craze, now is the time to get one for a special mother figure in your life. This “it” product is perfect for cold and hot drinks and comes in various colors, from hot pink to black and everything in between.

$45

5. For Aunties Who Takes Flights – And Not Feelings – And Need To Travel In Style

Brandon Blackwood Market Tote

Bonus moms in your life can travel in style with Brandon Blackwood’s Market Tote in brown mesh with vegan leather details. The tote can carry all her essentials and elevate any outfit.

Price: $175

6. For Aunties Who Love To Relax

Pattern Beauty x Sergio Hudson Robe

Pattern Beauty doesn’t just offer quality haircare products stamped with approval by Tracee Ellis Ross, but the brand also has fabulous accessories to support any hair or pamper day. Give your auntie a plush robe from the brand designed by celebrity favorite designer Sergio Hudson.

Price: $88

7. For Aunties Whose Nails Are Always On Fleek

I Mint That Nail Set

Editorial Nail is a Black woman-owned nail product line that provides multiple options for girlies who love to change their nails. The featured blue and green geometric set is a pop version of various types found on the website for the bonus mom and your life.

Price: $30

8. For Aunties Who Do Not Play About Their Skin Care

I Know Skin Care Bundle

Recently featured on the Tamron Hall Show, I Know Skin Care is a Black-woman-owned line committed to keeping our skin on glow. Give a sampler of the line to the bonus mom in your life, featuring products “that diminish the look of hyperpigmentation, dullness, and fine lines, revealing more radiant-looking skin.”

$118.15

9. For The Aunties Who Can Be Picky

Prezzee Gift Card

We all have an auntie or bonus mother who is hard to buy things for. She may be a little picky or indecisive, but she still deserves the perfect Mother’s Day gift. Prezzee gift cards are a great option, allowing the mother in your life to choose from various options such as travel, shopping, food and dining, and spa treatments. You set the amount and let her choose her perfect gift.

Price: Varies

Happy Mother’s Day to all aunties, bonus moms, and mother figures!

