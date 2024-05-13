Listen Live
Local

Election Guide 2024: How To Find Your Polling Location

Published on May 13, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
Closeup of polling station sign in front of Westminster

Source: Adam Webb / Getty

Maryland’s 2024 primary elections are tomorrow and here is everything you need to know before heading out to the polls.

To vote in person on election day, vote at your assigned polling place between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. on May 14. Click here to find yours. You’ll need to enter your zip code, street number, and street name.

Text “KYS” to 37890 To Join Our Text Club For Exclusives, Prizes + More!

Additionally, if you previously requested a mail-in ballot and now want to vote in person, you will need to cancel your mail-in ballot via Maryland’s Online Voter Registration System.

If you moved recently, you’ll need to make sure you’re registered at your current address to vote. However, if you’ve already changed your address on your driver’s license or state ID, your voting address will be changed automatically. You may still change your address using the voter registration application by clicking here. 

You can verify that your address has been updated by clicking here. 

If you’re voting by mail and haven’t mailed in your ballot yet, as long as you make sure it’s postmarked by Election Day it will be counted.

Marylanders can also use a ballot drop box to return their mail-in ballot. Find yours by clicking here. 

Ballot drop boxes will be open until 8 p.m. on May 14 for the Primary Election. You can also deliver the ballot to your local board of elections by 8 p.m. on election day, or take it to an early voting center, or a ballot drop-off box by the time the polls close.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

MORE ELECTION NEWS…

Election Guide: What To Know For Maryland’s Election Day

Election Guide 2024: What To Know Before Heading To The Polls

Election Guide 2024: What To Know About Maryland’s Primary Election

Election Guide 2024: How To Find Your Polling Location  was originally published on 92q.com

More from 93.9 WKYS
Trending
10 items
Entertainment

10 Most Notable Rap Beefs Throughout History [Gallery]

Movies

Jordan Peele’s Next Film Has A Title & Release Date, Will Star Marlon Wayans & Ye’s Ex, Julia Fox & More

Music

Kendrick Lamar’s Catalog Streaming Numbers Rise As Drake’s Drops

Entertainment

Hustler of the Week: Restauranter Derrick Hayes of Big Dave’s Cheesesteak’s

Entertainment

Hulu Debuts ‘Black Twitter: A People’s History’ Docuseries

11 items
Sports

Sex Noises Interrupt Luka Doncic’s OKC Press Conference, Social Media Reacts To Awkward Moans

Hair

Viral Video Of Male Teacher Getting His Braids Taken Out By His Female Students Sparks Debate

Entertainment

‘The Chi’ Renewed For Seventh Season By Paramount+ & Showtime

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close