Election Guide: What To Know For Maryland’s Election Day

May 14 is election day for the 2024 Primary Presidential Election and here’s what you should know before casting your vote.

Unregistered individuals may also register to vote on Election Day at your local polling places.

Election Day is the final day you can cast a vote in the primary.

Polls are open from 7 am to 8 pm. As long as you are in line by 8 pm, you will be able to cast your vote.

May 14 is the final day to return a completed mail-in ballot. There are two ways to return your mail-in ballot including by mail, (Make sure your mail-in ballot is postmarked by or before 8 pm on May 14) or by hand to a drop box or local board of elections by 8 pm.

Additional information about Maryland’s Primary Election can be found at vote.md.gov/vote2024.

