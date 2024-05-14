Listen Live
Music

Kendrick Lamar Hits Top Of Billboard Hot 100 With “Not Like Us”

The Drake diss track also lands producer DJ Mustard his first No. 1 on the Hot 100 charts.

Published on May 14, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE

Chanel : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024

Kendrick Lamar and his war of words with Drake was largely expected to be a war of words but has transformed into a huge cultural moment that transcends the battle. K-Dot’s blistering “Not Like Us” landed the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 charts and gave DJ Mustard his first No. 1 debut.

Kendrick Lamar, 36, threw the first of the most current shots in the direction of Drake (and J. Cole) on the relatively tame “Like That” track from Future and Metro Boomin’s WE DON’T TRUST YOU collaborative album. From there, the stakes were raised when J. Cole fired back but retracted his diss track “7 Minute Drill” in the name of friendship.

Drake then leaked the track “Push Ups” before officially releasing the song and egging on the beef by daring Lamar to respond. Upping the ante, the Canadian superstar then released the “Taylor Made Freestyle” using AI-generated 2Pac and Snoop Dogg voices aimed at Lamar, which the estate of the late Tupac Shakur later took down.

Lamar returned the volley with “euphoria” which is also in the top 10 of the Hot 100 and just days later with “6:16 in LA” which prompted Drake to drop “Family Matters,” a track that is currently charting in the Hot 100 top 10 along with “Not Like Us” and “Like That.”

It all went left with Lamar’s creepy “Meet The Grahams,” which sits at No. 12 on the Hot 100, and “Not Like Us” came immediately after. It was an effective one-two punch as “Meet The Grahams” is sonically darker than “Not Like Us” with the latter now becoming the song of the summer.

Drake’s final salvo, “The Heart Part 6,” was seen as him waving the white flag and moving on from the battle. And as far as fans go, Kendrick Lamar is decidedly the winner of this feud.

Photo: Getty

Kendrick Lamar Hits Top Of Billboard Hot 100 With “Not Like Us”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 93.9 WKYS
Trending
Reality TV Stars

‘Love Is Blind’ Star Clay Gravesande And Celina Powell Prove Clout-Chasing Is At An All-Time High

Celebrity

21 Savage & Soulja Boy Get Into Social Media Tit For Tat Over Metro Boomin’s OId Tweet

Music

Kendrick Lamar Hits Top Of Billboard Hot 100 With “Not Like Us”

10 items
Entertainment

10 Most Notable Rap Beefs Throughout History [Gallery]

Movies

Jordan Peele’s Next Film Has A Title & Release Date, Will Star Marlon Wayans & Ye’s Ex, Julia Fox & More

Music

Kendrick Lamar’s Catalog Streaming Numbers Rise As Drake’s Drops

Entertainment

Hustler of the Week: Restauranter Derrick Hayes of Big Dave’s Cheesesteak’s

Entertainment

Hulu Debuts ‘Black Twitter: A People’s History’ Docuseries

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close