Listen Live
News

Mayor Bowser Defends Her Trip To The Masters Tournament

Published on May 14, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
The Masters - Final Round

Source: Andrew Redington / Getty

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser faces questions about transparency regarding a trip to the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, which was part of an economic development effort. Criticism arises from undisclosed expenses potentially funded by taxpayer money and her connections to a major real estate company executive.

Also See: Bowser Proposes Sales Tax Increase In 2025 Budget For Metro, Public Safety & Downtown Developments

Bowser insists the trip, listed on her public calendar, was transparent and aligned with her role in promoting D.C. She has consulted with the ethics office and is preparing for a business trip to Las Vegas for the International Council of Shopping Centers to attract retail to D.C.

The costs related to the Augusta trip are estimated at $5,000-$6,000 per person for air travel, and the mayor’s chief of staff paid for her own expenses.

source: The DMV Daily

READ MORE:

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

Mayor Bowser Defends Her Trip To The Masters Tournament  was originally published on mymajicdc.com

More from 93.9 WKYS
Trending
Entertainment

My First Time: BernNadette Stanis Shares The “Good Times” She Had Making Her Stage Debut

7 items
Celebrity

7 Celebrities Who Denounced Diddy’s Abusive Behavior And Empty Apology

Music

MC Lyte Announces Her First Album In 10 Years

10 items
News

Joe Budden Catches Heat On X For Allegedly Ducking Diddy Topic

Music

Saweetie Gets The Girls Ready For Summer With Her New Single ‘Nani’

Entertainment

Sean “Diddy” Combs Apologizes After Footage of Cassie Assault Leaks

10 items
Pop Culture

Clay Gravesande Says He “Didn’t Pipe” OnlyFans Model Celina Powell, Claims They Only Linked To “Make Content”

10 items
Technology

Twitter Is Now X.Com, Xitter Says We’re Still Calling It By Its Original Name

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close