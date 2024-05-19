Listen Live
Entertainment

Sean “Diddy” Combs Apologizes After Footage of Cassie Assault Leaks

Disgraced mogul says he was "f*cked up," accepts full responsibility for March 2016 attack.

Published on May 19, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

Disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs is reflecting (or, at least, in serious PR mode) after heartbreaking footage of his brutal attack on ex-girlfriend Cassie leaked over the weekend.

This past Friday (May 17), CNN aired surveillance footage of Combs hitting, kicking, and dragging Cassie down a hallway at the now-defunct InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles. The video matches one of the many instances of abuse that Cassie described in her lawsuit back in November.

That lawsuit was quickly settled a day after filing. However, Diddy’s team insisted that the quickie settlement was not an admission of guilt.

That all changed on Sunday, May 19, with a video statement on Instagram. In part, the Bad Boy founder says, “I was f*cked up. I hit rock bottom. But I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions on that video…I’m not asking for forgiveness…I’m truly sorry.”

It is worth noting that Diddy’s apology comes just one day after the Los Angeles County DA’s office released a statement, saying that he cannot be charged for the incident due to expired statute of limitations.

So…take that how you want to, folks.

RELATED: 

Sean “Diddy” Combs Apologizes After Footage of Cassie Assault Leaks  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

More from 93.9 WKYS
Trending
Entertainment

Sean “Diddy” Combs Apologizes After Footage of Cassie Assault Leaks

10 items
Technology

Twitter Is Now X.Com, Xitter Says We’re Still Calling It By Its Original Name

39 items
Music

Saweetie & Rubi Rose Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

Entertainment

Deitrick Haddon on Church Hurt, Wife Twerks, and New Album ‘One Night in California’

7 items
Music

2024 BET Awards: Drake And Nicki Minaj Lead Nominations

7 items
Entertainment

Tesla Giveaway Winner Returns + How You Could Be Next! | The Morning Hustle

Music

It’s Not Up: Cardi B Confirms She Won’t Release An Album In 2024

29 items
Music

Hotties! Here’s The Hot Girl Summer Tour Official Set List

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close