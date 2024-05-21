Listen Live
News

Nas To Celebrate 30th Anniversary Of ‘Illmatic’ With Trio Of Vegas Shows

Nas will celebrate the anniversary of his debut album with a trio of shows at the Wynn with Las Vegas Philharmonic.

Published on May 21, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE

Billboard R&B Hip-Hop Live - Power Players

Nas is a long way from his days in the famed Queensbridge housing projects and the debut of his classic debut album, Illmatic and later this summer, a celebration will be in order. Nas will honor the 30th anniversary of Illmatic by way of a trio of shows in Las Vegas backed by an orchestra.

The 30th anniversary of the release of Illmatic took place this past April with the rapper, real name Nasir Jones, taking to Instagram to bring light to the milestone.

As reported by Billboard, Later this summer, Nas will be joined by the Las Vegas Philharmonic Orchestra for a trio of shows to perform the 1994 classic complete with the backing of live instrumentation.

This isn’t the first time the Queens, N.Y. star has done so, performing with the National Symphony Orchestra for Illmatic‘s 25th anniversary. Employing a similar format, The King’s Disease artist aims to do the same with an entirely new backing band.

“Las Vegas has always served as a creative outlet for my music, and these performances will take that to the next level,” Nas said to Billboard in a statement. “I am excited to partner with the Las Vegas Philharmonic to bring this first-of-its-kind performance to Encore Theater and to showcase my music to my fans in Las Vegas in a whole new way.”

The shows take place on August 29, August 31, and September 1.

Tickets for the event are on sale this Friday (May 24) at 1 PM ET/10 AM PT. Please visit Ticketmaster for purchase here.

Photo: Billboard / Getty

Nas To Celebrate 30th Anniversary Of ‘Illmatic’ With Trio Of Vegas Shows  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 93.9 WKYS
Trending
Entertainment

50 Cent’s “Diddy Do It?” Documentary Sold To Netflix

8 items
Entertainment

Heatin’ Up: Peacock Releases Bel-Air Season 3 First Look Images & Release Date

Entertainment

Misa Hylton Sends Love To Cassie, Prayers To Diddy On Behalf Of The Kids: “Their Father Needs Help”

Entertainment

My First Time: BernNadette Stanis Shares The “Good Times” She Had Making Her Stage Debut

7 items
Celebrity

7 Celebrities Who Denounced Diddy’s Abusive Behavior And Empty Apology

Music

MC Lyte Announces Her First Album In 10 Years

10 items
News

Joe Budden Catches Heat On X For Allegedly Ducking Diddy Topic

Music

Saweetie Gets The Girls Ready For Summer With Her New Single ‘Nani’

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close