Mama Tina Knowles Defends Kelly Rowland Amid Cannes Red Carpet Debacle

If we know anything about Mama Tina Knowles, we know she will ride for all of her children, including Kelly Rowland. The “Motivation” singer is in the South of France for the Cannes Film Festival. While on the carpet, she exchanged words with a red carpet security guard who rudely rushed Rowland along as she posed for the cameras.

The moment, captured by Getty photographers, quickly went viral, and fans immediately flocked to Rowland’s defense. Like most mama bears protective of her cubs, Knowles took to Instagram to lovingly and gracefully support the singer.

Tina Knowles comes to Kelly Rowland’s Defense “One silly monkey don’t stop no show”

In her first post, Knowles shared a video from the red carpet and wrote, “And just like that, she @kellyrowland graces another carpet with her amazing glorious beauty, class and grace!!!! Sipping Champagne and living her best life This just goes to show that one silly monkey, don’t stop no-show!!! on to bigger and and better things @realevanross @joejonas.”

In another post, the Knowles matriarch shared another image of Rowland in a black Gaurav Gupta couture gown that draped her body perfectly.

In the caption she wrote, “What kind of perfection is this Kelly?????you got the world shook !!!!!!!! You are killin em right now Don’t get no better than this !!! The face, the skin , the lips, and that body and Thise abs .”

I know thats right! Mama Knowles will always pour into her babies whenever outsides try to attack.

Rowland responded to the viral red carpet incident in an interview captured by AP.

“The woman knows what happened, I know what happened. I have a boundary, and I stand by those boundaries,” she said. “And there were other women on the carpet who didn’t look like me, and they didn’t get scolded, pushed off, or told to get off,” she continued.

Watching Rowland stand up for herself proves that no amount of money can save you from the negative perception Black women endure. Despite being championed as an icon in the Black community, she still has to assert herself against microaggressions.

