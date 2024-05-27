Listen Live
Food & Drink

Wendy’s Offering 1-Cent Burgers For An Entire Week

Published on May 27, 2024

Penny

Source: compucow / Getty

National Hamburger Day on Tuesday comes with some nice perks! Wendy’s has announced a week long deal to grab a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger for just a penny. Wendy’s customers can get one of the burgers for one cent from May 28 to June 2, to grab the deal you have to buy something else and apply the digital offer through the Wendy’s app or at wendys.com.

Wendy’s Offering 1-Cent Burgers For An Entire Week  was originally published on 92q.com

