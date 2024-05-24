Report Finds Capital One Arena Among NBA’s Most Dangerous Arenas

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Capital One Arena, home to the Washington Wizards and Capitals, has been identified as one of the most dangerous NBA arenas, according to a recent report by BetTennessee.com. The ranking considers various factors, including crime rates in the surrounding area and fan behavior.

The report, drawing data from NeighborhoodScout.com, CrimeGrade.org, and Reddit’s r/nba subreddit, assessed the crime index, fan behavior, and crime grades specific to the neighborhoods of NBA arenas.

Capital One Arena secured the eighth position among the top 10 most dangerous NBA arenas, with a total crime score of 45. This aligns it with arenas in cities known for high crime rates, such as the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and the Indiana Pacers’ Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

