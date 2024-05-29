Listen Live
Desktop banner image

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Custom CTA Button
HomeMusic

Rapsody on ‘Please Don’t Cry’ Album, Female Artistry, and Authentically Embracing “Self”

| 05.29.24
Dismiss
Rapsody on The Morning Hustle

Source: Reach Media Inc. / other

Rapsody once said she’s “in a league of [her] own,” and she wasn’t lying! She stops by The Morning Hustle to talk ‘Please Don’t Cry Album’, female artistry, and authentically embracing “self”.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The North Carolina-bred rapper is back on the scene with her fourth new project—setting the record straight on public misconceptions and owning her true identity. She dives into her sexuality, creative process, and digging herself out of a dark season—moving towards self-validation and acceptance.

“I stopped caring about being that light, because you have to exist in your own light.” -Rapsody 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

As Lo pointed out, Rapsody is given her flowers but not given her credit. The Morning Hustle is giving her both!

Full Interview: Rapsody on The Morning Hustle [Watch]

 

Click to Stream ‘Please Don’t Cry’ Album

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

READ MORE STORIES ON THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM:

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Rapsody on ‘Please Don’t Cry’ Album, Female Artistry, and Authentically Embracing “Self”  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

More from 93.9 WKYS
Trending
Music

Rapsody on ‘Please Don’t Cry’ Album, Female Artistry, and Authentically Embracing “Self”

Entertainment

New Tubi Series ‘I Got A Story To Tell’ ft. Kandi Burress & Pooch Hall Makes Debut

9 items
Entertainment

Putting Them On Game: A List Of Actors/Filmmakers Denzel Washington Has Mentored

Entertainment

My First Time: Christopher Reid Describes Hearing His Group Kid ‘n Play Debut On The Radio

5 items
Books

5 Black Music Memoirs We Can’t Wait To Add To Our Bookshelves

10 items
Celebrity

Nicki Minaj Arrested In Amsterdam While On Instagram Live

Entertainment

Amanda Seales Keeps It 100 With RoyalTea on Career & Mental Health

11 items
Entertainment

Our ‘What To Watch’ TV List Returns With The Kardashians, Outer Range, & The Big Cigar

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close