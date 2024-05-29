93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Get ready to spend some more money if you speed! Maryland Department of Transportation sent out a reminder on Wednesday that beginning on June 1st, the fines for speed camera violations will increase to $80 in work zones. Right now, the fine for an automated speeding violation in a work zone is $40. This now allows the state to put more speeding cameras up in work zones around the state.

Maryland Work Zone Speed Camera Penalties Will Now Increase To $80 was originally published on 92q.com