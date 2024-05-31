Will Smith And His Family Serve Fashion Goals At The LA Premiere Of ‘Bad Boys: Ride Or Die’

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

The Smiths took family-night-out to the next level at the Los Angeles premiere of Columbia Pictures’ “Bad Boys: Ride Or Die,” in support of their patriarch, Will Smith. The stylish clan were all smiles as they hit the blue carpet dressed to the nines.

Will Smith has been on a press tour to promote the fourth installment of the cult-classic film “Bad Boys,” co-starring Martin Lawrence. The dynamic duo brought their comedic flare and brotherhood to the movie in 1995. Now, 29 years later, they’re back on the big screen, giving fans a high dose of action-packed police drama.

Will Smith and his family make a stylish appearance at the “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” Premiere

Smith’s three kids, Trey, 31, Jaden, 25, and Willow, 23, stood alongside their mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, and grandmother, Adrienne Banfield Norris, at the premiere, showing off their sharp, eclectic taste in fashion.

Adrienne looked chic in a denim, floor-length Alice and Olivia dress with a slight mermaid flare at the knees. She accessorized the look with a Chanel broach, gold bracelets, and a chunky rope chain draped around her neck. Willow oozed retro vibes in brown plaid Acne Studios slacks and a matching long-line blazer. She completed the look with black platform boots and a well-picked afro reminiscent of the 70s. Jada Pinkett Smith opted for a little glamour in a sheer Iris Van Herpen gown and black strappy sandals.

Jaden Smith gave a dapper skaterboi look in an Alice and Olivia ensemble, while his dad looked like Benjamin Button in an all-black Iris Van Herpen outfit. Trey Smith kept things simple in a green Acne Studios suit.

If you look up stylish family goals in the dictionary, there’s a strong possibility you’ll see a picture of the Smith family flexing their good looks. What do you think? Did the Smith clan shut down the blue carpet with their ensembles?

DON’T MISS…

Willow Smith Is Bold, Blossoming And Beautiful On The May Cover Of ‘Allure’

We’re Living Our Best Lives Through Willow Smith (And Her Abs) At Paris Fashion Week

7 Things We Learned From Jada Pinkett Smith’s ‘Today Show’ Interview

Will Smith And His Family Serve Fashion Goals At The LA Premiere Of ‘Bad Boys: Ride Or Die’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com