Kenya Moore’s Mane-Worthy Atlanta Spa Opening Was Everything It Needed To Be

HB, it’s time to flip your wigs, pat your braids, and care for your natural hair because Atlanta has a new salon. Kenya Moore, the queen of all things fabulous, has officially opened her highly anticipated Kenya Moore Hair Spa.

The beauty mogul opened her doors on June 6, and from the pictures, everybody who was anybody was there to witness the debut. Cast members from the Real Housewives of Atlanta were in full force, including Porsha Willams, Cynthia Bailey, and Shamea Morton. Cameras also caught other Atlanta socialites, including entrepreneur Ming Lee, celebrity hairstylist and host Miss Lawrence, and former RHOA star Monyetta Shaw-Walker.

Kenya Moore ate up the girlies at her premiere Atlanta grand opening.

If you are a RHOA fan, then you know the star’s event was “gone with the wind fabulous.” Every detail mattered during the purple-themed star-studded event. Guests drank champagne, stylists roamed with products and invited guests slayed.

The former beauty queen and entrepreneur herself was dressed to the nines, emulating the grandeur and celebratory nature of the opening. Kenya rocked a deep purple ruched mini dress that fit her like a glove and gold accessories.

Her hair was expectedly the mane event—slayed to the gods (and goddesses) with tight ringlets, a side part, and a volume so loud we’d be surprised if she could hear over it.

The mother of one beamed with pride throughout the night, expressing gratitude for attendees and their support. During Season 15 of the Bravo show, Kenya talked about her vision for her first brick-and-mortar location.

At the time, she said, “I want my guests at the Kenya Moore Hair Spa to experience total luxury, from the hair care products to the atmosphere. This is going to be my legacy for Brooklyn.” Brooklyn is the star’s beautiful five-year-old daughter.

In February, Kenya shared a reel featuring a street view of her storefront previewing her journey. “Yes, this happened a few weeks ago, and I was so emotional! Nothing can stop a determined woman,” she wrote on her new business’ Instagram page.

According to its website, Kenya’s new salon promises an unparalleled beauty experience for patrons. Open during special hours Thursday through Saturday, the salon will undoubtedly be the place to be seen, pampered, and treated like a queen.

Kenya Moore’s Mane-Worthy Atlanta Spa Opening Was Everything It Needed To Be was originally published on hellobeautiful.com