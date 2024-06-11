Yung N Lit Music Fest To Premiere At The Apollo Theater

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

The historic Apollo Theater is going to be the scene for the Yung N Lit Music Fest, featuring Cash Cobain, Bobby Shmurda, and more.

On Monday (June 10), it was announced that the Yung N Lit Music Fest would be taking place at the historic Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York. The concert will feature some of Hip-Hop’s young and talented artists, with Cash Cobain and Bay Swag leading the lineup. Other artists on the bill include Bobby Shmurda, Rubi Rose, Asian Doll, Connie Diamonds, Girll Codee, 5ive Mics, and Diamond The Artist.

Veteran performer DJ Self (who has his show on Power 105.1) and DJ Smooth (best known for his appearances on the Rock The Bells network) will be on the turntables as the hosts for the evening. The concert event is organized by the Empowerment Music Group (a division of AEMG) and will occur on Thursday (June 13). The tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster. According to the press release, the group’s aim with the concert is to shine a light on the culture’s younger and more dynamic artists that are out today.

The Yung N Lit Music Fest is the latest event to happen at the Apollo, which is currently celebrating its 90th anniversary. The concert also marks another stepping stone for some of the acts on the lineup. Bobby Shmurda has been steadily making appearances since his release from prison back in 2021, and working on new music after having his release request granted by Epic Records back in March 2022. Cash Cobain has been on the rise over the past year as a producer and artist, with standout singles featuring A Boogie With Da Hoodie under his belt. As for Rubi Rose, it’s her first show after the release of a music video for her latest single “Deserve To Die.”

