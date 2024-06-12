Ayo Edebiri’s Cool Capris Are This Season’s Must-Have Staple Fashion Piece

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Ayo Edebiri has the cool girl aesthetic down.

The Bear actress has an innate knack for making casual looks effortlessly chic. Whether glammed up on red carpets or dressed down on magazine covers, her style is an ode to the ‘carefree Black girl,’ reflecting the unique personality we love about her.

Ayo Edebiri has a cool girl moment in capris.

Ayo’s style took center stage this week as she arrived on a Los Angeles red carpet wearing this summer’s staple piece: capris. Attending the Inside Out 2 premiere on June 10, Ayo wore a stunning aqua monochromatic suit that was as casual and funky as it was sophisticated and chic. She topped off her trendy fit with black toe-out mules.

What made the suit stand out was the 28-year-old’s trousers. Ditching the traditional skirt or longer-length pants, Ayo opted to go in between with stylish high-waisted capris that hit right below her knee. The actress’ take on the power suit gave the girls fresh summery vibes with a touch of tailored flair.

It’s important to note that this isn’t the first time Ayo has slayed an event in dressy carpris. She also rocked a longer wide-leg version to the AFI Awards luncheon earlier this year.

The capri pant is clearly Ayo’s ‘thing.’

Is it a capri comeback? Ayo Edebiri’s capris signify the start of summer’s hottest trend.

Ayo’s recent red carpet moments have sparked conversation about the resurgence of capri pants, which have a debatable place in the fashion world. Often associated with the 1950s and early 1990s, capri pants have been a love-it-or-hate-it item for decades.

Many fashion lovers are clear on their side of the debate. Some see the bottoms as a playful item to dress up or down while others disagree with their place in fashion period.

This past Spring and Summer 2024 runway season all but settled the classic dialogue with several versions down the catwalk. Various designers like Balmain and Brandon Maxwell played with wide-leg versions, slightly longer cuts, multiple fabrics, and more.

Further, Ayo isn’t the only celebrity leading the couture charge for capri pants. Actresses like Zendaya have recently been captured sporting them in recent months, and several influencers, style slayers, and models have also donned the warm-weather look.

So, as you look to switch up your style this summer consider Ayo Edebiri’s bold choice. With the right fit, styling, and flair, capris can be a versatile addition to any wardrobe. Pair the staple with a blazer for sophistication, a crop top for sexiness, or an oversized tee or jersey for a sporty vibe.

Ayo Edebiri's Cool Capris Are This Season's Must-Have Staple Fashion Piece