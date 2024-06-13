Serena Williams Twirls At The Tribeca Film Festival In A Tulle Tennis Skirt

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Serena Williams is serving again.

Known for her powerhouse style and athleticism, the tennis champion was spotted at the Tribeca Film Festival in a pink outfit that was as playful as it was glamorous. Serena appeared at the event to promote her new docuseries, In the Arena: Serena Williams.

The Tribeca premiere featured the upcoming TV series, which explores “pivotal moments in Serena’s life on and off the court, illustrating the series of steps that, when reflected upon, show the incredible distance traveled over the course of her career” and hosted a conversation with Serena following the film. While shown to select audiences this week, Serena’s new series will air on ESPN+ starting July 10.

“I was something that no one had ever seen before. Ever,” Serena said to ESPN regarding the film.

Serena Williams arrives at her documentary debut pretty in pink.

Serena worked her red carpet on June 13. Arriving like the star and fashion icon she is, the Wyn founder wore a flirty light pink dress with a halter-neck, corset-style bodice and a flowy knee-length skirt. Layered to look like pleated tulle, Serena’s skirt oozed elevated tenniscore.

The glamorous Grand Slam winner accessorized her look with a silver and purple necklace and platform pink pumps. Her hair was voluminous and romantic, styled in luscious blonde waves.

As Serena sashayed down the red carpet and worked the premiere, she radiated confidence and couture. According to her Instagram stories, the CFDA Fashion Icon even gave the cameras a twirl (or two).

Serena’s playful pink ensemble perfectly captured her fun-loving personality while maintaining an air of sophistication and sexiness. It was a slay that was both undeniably flirty and undeniably on trend– a perfect match for the tennis queen herself.

