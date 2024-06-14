Marsha Ambrosius Announces New Album “Casablanco” Produced by Dr. Dre

In a recent interview with The Morning Hustle, British singer-songwriter and record producer Marsha Ambrosius delved into the details of her highly anticipated new album, “Casablanco,” set for release on June 28th. Ambrosius, who gained fame as part of the R&B duo Floetry, revealed that she is exclusively collaborating with the legendary Dr. Dre on this project. This unique partnership promises to deliver a distinctive sound that fans eagerly await.

During the interview, Ambrosius also hinted at the possibility of rapper Method Man playing a leading role in one of her upcoming music videos, sparking excitement among her audience.

“I kind of do have a piece of Method Man on this record somewhere, so when I played it for him, he was like, ‘Look, if you need the video lead, lead.’”

Reflecting on her illustrious career, she shared a poignant memory of working with the iconic Michael Jackson. Ambrosius spoke about the creative freedom she experienced while directing Jackson, highlighting a moment in her career that remains a significant source of inspiration.

Ambrosius’s personal life has also played a pivotal role in her music. She candidly discussed how her relationship with her husband has influenced some of her songs. She confessed that their relationship, which she initially thought would be no more than a one-night stand, has blossomed into a profound source of creative inspiration.

Marsha Ambrosius is celebrated for her soulful voice and contributions to the neo-soul and R&B genres. Beyond her work with Floetry, she has enjoyed a successful solo career, releasing acclaimed albums such as “Late Nights & Early Mornings” and “Friends & Lovers.” Her music, often exploring themes of love, relationships, and personal introspection, continues to resonate with listeners around the world. As she prepares to unveil “Casablanco,” fans eagerly anticipate the next chapter in Ambrosius’s musical journey.

