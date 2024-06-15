SZA Accepts Her Songwriting Flowers In A Corset Dress That Screams ‘Marie Antoinette’

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Congratulations to our girl SZA, who was honored at the 2024 Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony this week. She was among several artists recognized at the 53rd iteration of the coveted awards ceremony at the Marriott Marquis in New York City.

Known for bangers like “Good Days,” “Kill Bill,“ and “Snooze,“ SZA sparkled throughout the night. She dazzled on the stage and the red carpet, showing cameras, fans, and onlookers how much of a rising star she is.

What made SZA’s recognition and appearance even more magical was its timing within her career. According to Billboard, songwriters are only eligible to join the illustrious ranks 20 years after “their first song is commercially released.“ But, the Songwriters Hall of Fame makes exceptions when bestowing its Hal David Starlight Award, presented to a rising songwriter who has already delivered a distinguished body of work.

On June 13, SZA, whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe, was that songwriter.

SZA gives 18th century ‘Marie Antoinette’ vibes on stage.

SZA accepted her award in a stunning corseted dress that oozed royal vibes. Her vintage-era ensemble included a fitted ruffle corset, layers of lace fringe, and a sculpted jacquard print skirt.

The artist continued her 18th-century fashion theme with ribbons, ivory stockings, a vintage silver brooch, and a contemporary-style blue ruffle clutch. She added an oversized pearl necklace that added extra glamour.

Her beauty look was soft and romantic, like her fit. She wore her signature curly tendrils in a red hue and popping pink lipstick. Get into her award-winning vintage vibes below.

SZA continues to get her flowers – and we love that for her.

In an industry that often overlooks the contributions of women of color, SZA’s recognition is a significant and much-needed milestone, particularly at this early stage of her career. Since her debut studio album CTRL, she has captivated the world with her lyrical prowess, changed perspectives with her voice, and slayed with her natural beauty and style.

In other words, SZA remains that girl – and one of the most influential voices of this music generation. We see you, Sis!

