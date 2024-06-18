Listen Live
News

San Francisco Giants Legend Willie Mays Dead At 93

Published on June 18, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
New York Giants

Source: Kidwiler Collection / Getty

The San Francisco Giants regretfully announced that MLB legend and Giants great Willie Mays died Tuesday afternoon. He was 93.

The details around Mays’ death have yet to be revealed.

Willie Mays spent 23 years in the majors. He hit .301 for his career. He notched 660 home runs and had 339 stolen bases.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

“It is with great sadness that we announce that San Francisco Giants Legend and Hall of Famer Willie Mays passed away peacefully this afternoon at the age of 93.” – @SFGiants

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

The Latest:

San Francisco Giants Legend Willie Mays Dead At 93  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

More from 93.9 WKYS
Trending
Cash For Dad
Contests

Dad’s Cash: Enter To Win $250 For Father’s Day!

Money
Contests

Rate Our Music For A Chance to Win $250 Cash For Gas!

Entertainment

10 Things To Watch In Celebration Of Juneteenth

30 items
Entertainment

30 Songs for Takeoff’s 30th Birthday

12 items
Entertainment

Boo’d Up With A BUMP: Ella Mai Reportedly Expecting 1st Child With NBA Champ Jayson Tatum

Entertainment

Complex Ranks Internet’s Funniest Personalities in Latest List

Entertainment

Diddy Returns Key to the City Amid Controversy

Music

SZA Accepts Her Songwriting Flowers In A Corset Dress That Screams ‘Marie Antoinette’

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close