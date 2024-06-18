The San Francisco Giants regretfully announced that MLB legend and Giants great Willie Mays died Tuesday afternoon. He was 93.
The details around Mays’ death have yet to be revealed.
Willie Mays spent 23 years in the majors. He hit .301 for his career. He notched 660 home runs and had 339 stolen bases.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
“It is with great sadness that we announce that San Francisco Giants Legend and Hall of Famer Willie Mays passed away peacefully this afternoon at the age of 93.” – @SFGiants
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
The Latest:
- San Francisco Giants Legend Willie Mays Dead At 93
- Ella Mai Sparks Pregnancy Rumors At Celtics Event
- 10 Things To Watch In Celebration Of Juneteenth
- Serena Williams Applauds Caitlin Clark’s Handling Of Press Scrutiny
- Complex Ranks Internet’s Funniest Personalities in Latest List
- Diddy Returns Key to the City Amid Controversy
- Gov. Wes Moore To Mass Pardon More Than 175,000 Marijuana Convictions
- Kash Doll And Tracy T Welcome Their Baby Girl, Klarity
- SZA Accepts Her Songwriting Flowers In A Corset Dress That Screams ‘Marie Antoinette’
- Is Kenya Moore Suspended From ‘RHOA’? The Star Says She’s ‘Not Going Anywhere’
San Francisco Giants Legend Willie Mays Dead At 93 was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
-
Former 1017 Artist Enchanting Passes Away At The Age Of 26
-
JT & Yung Miami Part Ways, City Girls No More As X Pours Out Some Rosé
-
Splitsville? Strange Nicki Minaj Posts Have Social Media Buzzing
-
27 Insane Pictures Of Iggy Azalea’s Booty (PHOTOS)
-
Boo’d Up With A BUMP: Ella Mai Reportedly Expecting 1st Child With NBA Champ Jayson Tatum
-
29 Pictures Of Lady Gaga’s Great Ass [PHOTOS]
-
For Papas That Puff & Dads Who Dab: Check Out Our 2024 Father’s Day Cannabis Gift Guide #FathersDay
-
Chrisean Rock Arrested, 9-Month-Old Son Placed in Friend’s Care