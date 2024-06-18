The San Francisco Giants regretfully announced that MLB legend and Giants great Willie Mays died Tuesday afternoon. He was 93.
The details around Mays’ death have yet to be revealed.
Willie Mays spent 23 years in the majors. He hit .301 for his career. He notched 660 home runs and had 339 stolen bases.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
“It is with great sadness that we announce that San Francisco Giants Legend and Hall of Famer Willie Mays passed away peacefully this afternoon at the age of 93.” – @SFGiants
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
The Latest:
- KYS KAMP KRASHERS
- 93.9 WKYS Presents 93 Days of Summer
- Ashanti & Nelly’s Proposal Moment Is As Good As The Couple’s Love Story
- Angela ‘Blac Chyna’ White Dances Into 21 Months Of Sobriety
- NLE Choppa Responds To Homophobic Comment Over Pride Tweet
- Juneteenth: The Civil War Was A Black Revolution
- San Francisco Giants Legend Willie Mays Dead At 93
- San Francisco Giants Legend Willie Mays Dead At 93
- Janet Jackson Fans Suggest Justin Timberlake’s DWI Arrest Is Karma For ‘Nipplegate’
- Ella Mai Sparks Pregnancy Rumors At Celtics Event
San Francisco Giants Legend Willie Mays Dead At 93 was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
-
Former 1017 Artist Enchanting Passes Away At The Age Of 26
-
Boo’d Up With A BUMP: Ella Mai Reportedly Expecting 1st Child With NBA Champ Jayson Tatum
-
Splitsville? Strange Nicki Minaj Posts Have Social Media Buzzing
-
27 Insane Pictures Of Iggy Azalea’s Booty (PHOTOS)
-
29 Pictures Of Lady Gaga’s Great Ass [PHOTOS]
-
For Papas That Puff & Dads Who Dab: Check Out Our 2024 Father’s Day Cannabis Gift Guide #FathersDay
-
Chrisean Rock Arrested, 9-Month-Old Son Placed in Friend’s Care
-
Ballin’: Nick Cannon Gets His Testicles Insured For $10M