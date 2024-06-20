Listen Live
Contests

93.9 WKYS Presents 93 Days of Summer

Published on June 20, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
93.9 WKYS Presents 93 Days of Summer

Source: Darzail Nelson – CS / Radio One Digital

Welcome to the start of 93 Days Of Summer! We’re hooking you up with the HOTTEST Summer yet! Keep it locked with KYS to win your passes to the Hottest concerts and events, the Kickback Invasions, Kamp Krashers, and more!

Get more info on our summer plans below! We back ousside, DMV!

Rollin’ Up to Broccoli City

Rollin Up Broccoli City Festival - 93.9 WKYS Contest

Summer Kickback BBQ Invasion

Backyard BBQ - 93.9 WKYS

More from 93.9 WKYS
Trending
Cash For Dad
Contests

Dad’s Cash: Enter To Win $250 For Father’s Day!

Money
Contests

Rate Our Music For A Chance to Win $250 Cash For Gas!

11 items
News

Swizz Beatz & Timbaland Announce Verzuz Partnership With X & Elon Musk, Xitter Blinks In Juneteenth

10 items
Music

Black Music Month: Greatest Black Producers That Shaped The Soundtrack to Our Lives

Entertainment

Happy Birthday: Here’s Why Takeoff Is The Best & Most Underrated Member of the Migos

Entertainment

10 Things To Watch In Celebration Of Juneteenth

Entertainment

Black Excellence Shines at Songwriters Hall of Fame: SZA, Timbaland Honored

30 items
Entertainment

30 Songs for Takeoff’s 30th Birthday

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close