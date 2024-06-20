93.9 WKYS Presents 93 Days of Summer

Welcome to the start of 93 Days Of Summer! We’re hooking you up with the HOTTEST Summer yet! Keep it locked with KYS to win your passes to the Hottest concerts and events, the Kickback Invasions, Kamp Krashers, and more!
Get more info on our summer plans below! We back ousside, DMV!
Rollin’ Up to Broccoli City
Summer Kickback BBQ Invasion
