DC Businesses Point Finger At Government For Empty Offices In The District

Kostas Fostieris, owner of Greek Deli & Catering near the White House for 35 years, reminisces about the bustling lunch crowds that disappeared during the pandemic and have yet to return.
“It’s like day and night,” he said, noting that business is slow every day now. Washington, D.C., has been particularly hard-hit by the shift away from downtown offices.
The International Monetary Fund identified Washington as one of the U.S. cities with the weakest commercial real estate sectors, exacerbated by the reliance on 160,000 federal workers who are only gradually returning from remote work. Last fall, a survey revealed that over two-thirds of federal workers were still working remotely part-time.
