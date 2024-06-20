Listen Live
Rock Creek To Glow Neon Green For DC Water Sewer Study

Published on June 20, 2024

A bridge over Rock Creek Park in Washington DC

Source: blightylad-infocus / Getty

Parts of Rock Creek will be dyed neon green on Friday as DC Water conducts a project to locate and observe outfalls along the creek.

The non-toxic, biodegradable dye will be used near Piney Branch Parkway NW and 17th Street NW. This is part of a project to build a 4.2-million-gallon underground storage tunnel to capture sewage and stormwater during heavy rains.

DC Water Spokesperson John Lisle noted the dye won’t significantly alter the creek’s appearance and will dissipate quickly.

source: The DMV Daily

