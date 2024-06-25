Listen Live
Will Smith to Perform On Culture’s Biggest Night, “BET AWARDS” 2024

Published on June 25, 2024

93.9 WKYS Featured Video
Bad Boys: Ride or Die - Mexico City Red Carpet

Source: Angel Delgado / Getty

New York, NY – June 24, 2024 – Today, BET announced a major addition to Culture’s Biggest Night, “BET Awards” 2024. Academy Award® winning actor, producer, and multiplatinum, 4-time GRAMMY® winning recording artist Will Smith will debut a new original song LIVE at “BET Awards” 2024. Academy Award® nominated and Golden Globe® winning actor, author, director, producer, and philanthropist Taraji P. Henson will return to host, and GRAMMY® award-winning global entertainment icon USHER will be honored with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement BET Award. “BET Awards” 2024, will air LIVE on Sunday, June 30 on BET at 8 pm ET/ PT.

 “From his start as a rapper to The Fresh Prince to being a box office king as one of the Bad Boys, Will Smith is truly a global icon, and we are honored to welcome him back to grace the BET Awards stage,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET. We look forward to Will adding to yet another defining night for the culture that is not to be missed.”

This exclusive performance adds to an already stellar line-up of performers, including GloRillaIce Spice, Latto, Ms. Lauryn Hill &YG MarleyMuni LongSexyy Red, Shaboozey, Tyla, and Victoria Monét. Additionally, Tanner Adell will perform on the BET Amplified stage.

“BET Awards” has been the #1 cable award show among all adults 18-49 for the last three consecutive years and is the #1 cable award show among Black adults 18-49 for the 22nd consecutive year (CY02-CY23). “BET Awards” is the ultimate platform to showcase the best, brightest, and most beautiful aspects of the Black experience – honoring the present and future of Black music, creativity, and sportsmanship, by celebrating the culture and being a driving force for social change.

Drake leads “BET Awards” 2024 nominations with an outstanding seven nods. The official “BET Awards” 2024 nominees were selected by a voting academy of esteemed music industry insiders, performers, and presenters. Click HERE for the complete list of “BET Awards” 2024 nominees.

Vote now for “BET Awards” 2024 Viewer’s Choice Award. Voting ends June 30, 2024, at 6:30 PM PT/ 9:30 PM ET.

