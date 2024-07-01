Marylanders Can Now Have Alcohol Delivered Through Third-Party Platforms

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

A new Maryland law, House Bill 808, effective July 1, allows adults to order alcohol for home delivery through third-party platforms like DoorDash. Delivery drivers must obtain a $1,000 annual service permit to deliver alcohol from authorized businesses. Customers must be at least 21 years old and show valid ID upon delivery.

Penalties for driver violations range from fines of $1,000 to $6,000 to permit revocation. The state aims to boost small business sales through increased alcohol access.

DoorDash will collaborate with the Maryland Alcohol, Tobacco, and Cannabis Commission to ensure safe and legal deliveries. This law is part of several new Maryland laws enacted on the same day.

