Tiny Harris and Kandi Burruss of Xscape Discuss Reality TV and Queens of R&B Tour

Tiny Harris and Kandi Burruss of Xscape recently visited The Morning Hustle to discuss The Queens of R&B Tour, family life, reality tv and entrepreneurship.
Sat Jul 06 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Tue Jul 09 – North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena
Wed Jul 10 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Fri Jul 12 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place
Sat Jul 13 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sun Jul 14 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Tue Jul 16 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
Wed Jul 17 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Fri Jul 19 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena*
Sat Jul 20 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sun Jul 21 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Wed Jul 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Thu Jul 25 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Fri Jul 26 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Sat Jul 27 – Atlantic City, NJ – Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall
Fri Aug 02 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Sat Aug 03 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
Sun Aug 04 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Tue Aug 06 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
Fri Aug 09 – Detroit, MI – LIttle Caesar’s Arena
Sat Aug 10 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center
Sun Aug 11 – Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Tue Aug 13 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena
Wed Aug 14 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
Sun Aug 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
*Without Mýa
