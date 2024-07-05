Longtime NBA executive Troy Weaver, who recently completed a four-year tenure as the Detroit Pistons’ general manager, is joining the Washington Wizards’ front office as senior adviser, sources told ESPN.
Also See: 16 Ex-Wizards Players Who Left DC and Then Won Championships
Weaver reunites with Monumental Sports/Wizards president Michael Winger and GM Will Dawkins, with whom he collaborated for over a decade during their time in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s basketball leadership.
Agent Andy Miller of Klutch Sports is finalizing Weaver’s deal with the Wizards, enabling him to join ahead of this week’s NBA draft and upcoming free agency, sources said.
See More Sports News:
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
NBA Executive Troy Weaver Joins Wizards Front Office was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Chris Brown Found His Next Boo at His Meet N’ Greet?! Meet Nea Suzart [Photos]
-
Team Twirl Forever? Kenya Moore Will Not Return To The ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’
-
29 Pictures Of Lady Gaga’s Great Ass [PHOTOS]
-
15 Photos of Stefflon Don's Booty
-
KYS KAMP KRASHERS
-
Here’s What To Expect At The 2024 BET Awards
-
27 Insane Pictures Of Iggy Azalea’s Booty (PHOTOS)
-
Call Me: 6 Of Music’s Famous Phone Numbers