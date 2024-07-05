SEXXY RED TOUR DATES ANNOUNCED She’s brining Hunxho, Loe Shimmy, BlakeIANA with her

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Arguably the biggest female rapper right now, Sexyy Red is making monumental moves with the launch of her ‘Sexyy Red 4 President Tour.’ This tour promises to be a seismic event in the hip-hop world, featuring a lineup of electrifying talents such as Hunxho, Loe Shimmy, BlakeIANA, and a yet-to-be-revealed special guest. From August to October, these artists will be igniting arenas all over North America, delivering performances that are sure to leave an indelible mark.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The tour centers around Sexyy Red’s latest project, the boldly titled album “In Sexyy We Trust.” This audacious release has been making waves, showcasing her unique sound and unapologetic persona. Fans can expect the same level of raw energy and fearless expression on the tour as they heard on the album.

Big Sexyy gave fans a taste of what’s to come at the BET Awards last weekend, where she delivered a jaw-dropping performance of ‘Get it Sexyy’ in front of a Whitehouse set, blending political satire with her signature twerking moves. This performance has only heightened anticipation for her tour, setting the stage for what promises to be a memorable series of shows.

But Sexyy Red isn’t stopping there. She has her sights set on global domination, embarking on a festival run across Europe before bringing her official campaign trail back to the States. Her European tour includes high-profile appearances at Wireless Festival, Roskilde, and Rolling Loud Europe, where she’ll be bringing her dynamic presence to an international audience.

Prepare for an unforgettable campaign as Sexyy Red takes her music and her message to the masses, proving that she’s not just a rising star, but a force to be reckoned with on the global stage.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

READ MORE STORIES ON THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM:

Interview: Anycia “Back Outside” Rapper on Sexyy Red, Working with Latto, Flo Milli, and Avoiding Rap Beef

Mariah The Scientist pleads not guilty to a battery charge

SEXXY RED TOUR DATES ANNOUNCED She’s brining Hunxho, Loe Shimmy, BlakeIANA with her

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

SEXXY RED TOUR DATES ANNOUNCED She’s brining Hunxho, Loe Shimmy, BlakeIANA with her was originally published on themorninghustle.com