Roc Nation recording artist, Maeta, sat down with Majic’s own, DJ Face, to discuss her latest EP “Endless Night”, as well as music and life. The conversation covers everything from how she got started, to what her creative process is like, on down to her favorite food, hobbies and even how she has battled stage fright and confidence issues. Check it out right here!
Maeta Talks “Endless Night”, Chris Brown, Fears + More With DJ Face was originally published on mymajicdc.com
