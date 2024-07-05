93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Roc Nation recording artist, Maeta, sat down with Majic’s own, DJ Face, to discuss her latest EP “Endless Night”, as well as music and life. The conversation covers everything from how she got started, to what her creative process is like, on down to her favorite food, hobbies and even how she has battled stage fright and confidence issues. Check it out right here!

Also See: DJ Face & Lekan Talk About His New Album + More

See More:

Tina Knowles Shows Off Her Effortless Curls On Instagram

Happy Anniversary: Ciara And Russell Wilson Celebrate 8 Years Of Marriage

Where Were All Your Favorite Celebs On July 4? Ask Michael Rubin

Reality Star KeKe Jabbar’s Cause of Death Revealed

Maeta Talks “Endless Night”, Chris Brown, Fears + More With DJ Face

Kendrick Lamar’s Fiancée Whitney Alford Shows Off Her Dance Moves In ‘They Not Like Us’

Donald Trump Falsely Claims Joe Biden Is Dropping Out Of The Race And ‘That Means We Have Kamala’

Nicco Annan Takes Us ‘Down in the Valley’ For An Intimate Look At Stripper Culture

Sean Combs Sued By Former Adult Film Actress, Claims She Was Forced To Work At Mogul’s Parties

[WATCH] Kendrick Lamar Releases Official Video for ‘Not Like Us’

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Maeta Talks “Endless Night”, Chris Brown, Fears + More With DJ Face was originally published on mymajicdc.com