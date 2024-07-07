Tina Knowles Shows Off Her Effortless Curls On Instagram

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

If there’s one thing Tina Knowles is an expert in (besides raising superstar daughters) it’s having effortless beauty and flawless hair! And over the weekend, the proud mother and grandmother took to Instagram to remind us why she’s the GOAT when it comes to natural, healthy tresses, and we’re loving it!

Taking to the social media platform, Beyoncé’s mom and Blue Ivy’s grandmother showed off her long, golden blonde locs which were curled in tight spiral curls all throughout her head. The tightly curled locs framed her stunning face as she gave us a slight smize for her stunning close up. The superstar matriarch shared her hairstyle with her millions of IG followers in a flawless selfie where she donned natural, bronze makeup and a glossy, nude lip.

Mama Tina, as we all so lovingly call her, simply captioned the jaw-dropping selfie by tagging her glam squad while letting the stunning photo speak for itself. Check it out below.

While Ms. Tina didn’t call it out in the post, we can’t help but to think that she used her daughter’s new Cécred haircare line to achieve the stunning style, which both Tina and Beyoncé have said has played a crucial role in maintaining the health of their natural tresses, keeping them long, “flourishing,” and healthy.

Launched in February, the Cowboy Carter singer’s new haircare line is said to be packed with patent-pending keratin recovery technology and has since grown popular for its ability to strengthen and revive hair of all textures.

Have you tried Cécred haircare products yet? Tell us about your Cécred experience in the comments.

