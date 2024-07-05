Listen Live
Trey Songz ft. Tyga "Star Status," MC Lyte & Queen Latifah "King King" & More | Daily Visuals

Trey Songz and Tyga throw a pool party sans water and MC Lyte and Queen Latifah show they still got them skills in 2024. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on July 5, 2024

It’s been a while since we’ve heard anything new from the one time prince of R&B, Trey Songz and while he’s been MIA, the man’s still got the voice to make women swoon and returns to remind everyone of that fact.

Linking up with Tyga for the visuals to “Star Status,” Trey and Tyga throw themselves a private pool party where they’re joined by a gang of bikini-clad women ready to get wet and wild. Unfortunately the pool wasn’t filled with water for some reason. Looked hot out there too. SMH.

Back in New York some Hip-Hop icons from yester-decade link up in 2024 and in the visuals to “King King” MC Lyte and Queen Latifah show love and pay homage to their male counterparts while stock footage of some of our most prominent leaders, athletes and entertainers grace the screen. They still got it, b.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Eric Bellinger, Lil Skies, and more.

TREY SONGZ FT. TYGA – “STAR STATUS”

MC LYTE & QUEEN LATIFAH – “KING KING”

ERIC BELLINGER – “FIND SOMEONE”

LIL SKIES – “PAIN”

2GS LIKE GUCCI FT. LLGEND – “GO DUMMY”

SAVO – “GAS STATION”

CASH COBAIN – “SLIZZY TALK”

BABYDOLL – “DOLL STORY”

Trey Songz ft. Tyga “Star Status,” MC Lyte & Queen Latifah “King King” & More | Daily Visuals  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

