93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Hitmaka stopped by The Morning Hustle during BET Awards weekend at the Media House, and had a lot to say. Known to many as Yung Berg, he made waves with hits like “Sexy Lady,” “Sexy Can I,” and “The Business.” However, the Chicago native, now a super producer, has since rebranded himself, earning over 75 million in sales, 9 billion streams, and nine Grammy nominations.

During his interview, Hitmaka confidently addressed the swirling rumors about his relationship status. Despite his very public relationship with R&B singer Tink, he doubled down, declaring, “I am a single man.” The statement raised eyebrows and sparked whispers among the show’s hosts and listeners. He also expressed his views on rich men being with one woman.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Hitmaka’s journey from a chart-topping artist to a powerhouse producer is nothing short of impressive. His knack for creating timeless records has made him a cornerstone in the music industry, and his influence is undeniable. As the interview progressed, Hitmaka shared insights into his career transformation, the challenges he faced, and the milestones he achieved along the way.

The Superstar producer took some time out to introduce us to his newest artist, “Ronny.” He has a new song coming out at the end of July featuring Fabolous which will be followed up by his debut project.Ronny says having hitmaka as a mentor has been a crazy ride. He learns a lot from him in regards to lifestyle, music and how to deal with hardships and controversy

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

READ MORE STORIES ON THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM:

Hitmaka Talks Rebranding Relations and Introduces His Newest Artist

Interview: Anycia “Back Outside” Rapper on Sexyy Red, Working with Latto, Flo Milli, and Avoiding Rap Beef

Mariah The Scientist pleads not guilty to a battery charge

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Hitmaka Talks Rebranding Relations and Introduces His Newest Artist was originally published on themorninghustle.com