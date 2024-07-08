Listen Live
Boil Water Advisory Issued For DC, Pentagon, Arlington Cemetery and Reagan Airport Area

Published on July 8, 2024

Boiled water in a pan

Source: Aniful Izza / Getty

DC Water issued a Boil Water Advisory on Thursday for all customers in the District of Columbia, including the Pentagon, Arlington National Cemetery, and Reagan National Airport.

This precaution follows a drop in water supply from the Washington Aqueduct, raising concerns about water quality. Residents are advised to boil their water before consumption.

The advisory will remain in effect until follow-up testing confirms the water is safe to drink.

Boil Water Advisory Issued For DC, Pentagon, Arlington Cemetery and Reagan Airport Area  was originally published on woldcnews.com

