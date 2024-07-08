DC Water issued a Boil Water Advisory on Thursday for all customers in the District of Columbia, including the Pentagon, Arlington National Cemetery, and Reagan National Airport.
This precaution follows a drop in water supply from the Washington Aqueduct, raising concerns about water quality. Residents are advised to boil their water before consumption.
The advisory will remain in effect until follow-up testing confirms the water is safe to drink.
READ MORE:
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Boil Water Advisory Issued For DC, Pentagon, Arlington Cemetery and Reagan Airport Area was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Chris Brown Found His Next Boo at His Meet N’ Greet?! Meet Nea Suzart [Photos]
-
Team Twirl Forever? Kenya Moore Will Not Return To The ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’
-
29 Pictures Of Lady Gaga’s Great Ass [PHOTOS]
-
Knees Not Included: Megan Thee Stallion Bringing Back Hottie Bootcamp, Introducing A New Twerking Workout
-
KYS KAMP KRASHERS
-
15 Photos of Stefflon Don's Booty
-
Call Me: 6 Of Music’s Famous Phone Numbers
-
Here’s What To Expect At The 2024 BET Awards