Diva’s Daily Dirt: Nicki Minaj vs. SZA, Nick Cannon’s Love Podcast, & TD Jakes’ Bot Battle

Dominique Da Diva brought the spice on her Daily Dirt segment, spilling all the piping hot tea from the entertainment world. From Nicki Minaj turning up the drama to Nick Cannon becoming a love guru and TD Jakes battling bot-driven chaos, here’s what you missed.

Nicki Minaj vs. SZA – What’s the Drama?

It’s serving high school shade, as Nicki Minaj has reportedly clashed with SZA, and the barbs are flying! Allegedly, things started when Nicki once reached out for a feature from SZA, but nothing materialized. Fast forward, and Nicki claims the “Snooze” songstress is subtweeting her with cryptic posts. Last night, Nicki fired back with jabs about SZA’s singing voice and even dragged up ancient tweets from 2011. Fans are wondering if Nicki is aiming at bigger targets, like Queen Bey herself. It’s messy, and honestly, we’re grabbing popcorn.

Nick Cannon’s Love Advice – Are We Taking Notes?

Nick Cannon, the man with 12 kids and counting, wants to guide you through love, dating, and open relationships. Launching July 23 on YouTube, his new podcast Nick Cannon at Night promises relationship advice straight from the man who keeps juggling it all. Whether you think he’s qualified or not, you know it’s going to be entertaining. Plus, this is Nick we’re talking about—he’s bagging yet another check for the baby fund.

TD Jakes vs. 44K Bots – A Cyber Nightmare

The legendary Bishop TD Jakes recently clapped back at false rumors linking him to Diddy’s legal drama. Jakes revealed he was targeted in a massive AI-driven smear campaign involving 44,000 bots. He’s warning everyone to stay vigilant in this digital age. With AI taking over, even the big names aren’t safe from chaos!

For more celebrity tea, keep it locked with Dominique Da Diva!