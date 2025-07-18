Get Unfiltered: Surprise Child Drama: Dealbreaker or Stay?

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital





Dominique Da Diva is stirring up some serious relationship debates on her “Get Unfiltered” segment on 93.9 WKYS. The hot topic? What would you do if, after dating someone for a year, you discovered they had a surprise child?

Listeners chimed in with passionate opinions, and the responses were as diverse as they were fiery. For some, the revelation of a hidden child is an immediate dealbreaker. “If they kept something that big from me, what else are they hiding?” one caller questioned. Trust, they argued, is the foundation of any relationship, and a secret like this could shatter it.

Others, however, took a more forgiving stance. “It depends on the circumstances,” another listener shared. “If they didn’t know about the child either, how can I hold that against them?” For these romantics, love and understanding might outweigh the initial shock.

Dominique herself weighed in, urging listeners to consider the nuances of the situation. “Every relationship has its challenges,” she said, “but honesty and communication are key to deciding if it’s worth staying.”

The debate continues to light up social media, with fans of the show sharing their own stories and opinions. One thing’s for sure: Dominique Da Diva knows how to keep it real and keep us talking!