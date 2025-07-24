Get Unfiltered: Which Bad Habit Do You Need to Break ASAP?

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Lady Reddzz brought the laughs and real talk on “Get Unfiltered,” tackling bad habits we all need to break. The highlight? Fat Joe’s surprising revelation about his Diet Pepsi obsession. The rapper confessed to drinking 30 to 40 cans daily, admitting this pattern brought him concerning health warnings from his doctor.

This eye-opening discussion sparked a larger conversation about unhealthy habits. From procrastinating on car repairs to indulging in extra butter, listeners exchanged relatable, humorous confessions. The emphasis remained on self-awareness and starting the change process, however gradual.

Fat Joe’s story serves as a reminder of where unhealthy behaviors can lead if ignored. While he may take his diet soda “on the chin,” it’s a wake-up call for us all. Breaking bad habits takes acknowledgment, effort, and often, a support system. Whether it’s shedding poor dietary choices or fixing a squeaky car, making time for self-improvement always pays off.

Lady Reddzz wrapped up with a challenge for everyone listening, identify one habit to ditch for good. Are you up for it?



