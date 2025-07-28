Get Unfiltered: Breakups, Houses, and Financial Moves

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

On this entertaining and insightful segment of “Get Unfiltered,” Lady Reddzz, filling in for Dominique Da Diva, tackled the compelling case of a woman navigating financial challenges post-breakup. The woman revealed that her ex-partner, after their split, requested the return of both the house and car he had purchased for her and their children. Unable to afford the expenses independently, she found herself facing tough decisions.

Callers didn’t hold back, providing candid and diverse advice. Many emphasized the practicality of downsizing and selling the house to split the proceeds. One caller highlighted the opportunity to use her share to purchase a more affordable condo, stating, “It’s no point in struggling in a house too expensive to maintain.”

However, not everyone agreed. Another caller suggested seeking legal counsel and ensuring her financial interests stayed protected, particularly if the children were involved. “If the kids are his, he might be obligated to maintain their lifestyle,” one caller noted, adding that pursuing an attorney—even through resources like GoFundMe—could pave the way for fair resolutions.

Financial independence emerged as a common theme. Several callers stressed the importance of building a safety net during the relationship. “When he was covering the bills, where was her plan for a rainy day?” a listener asked passionately.

Lady Reddzz wrapped up the lively discussion with a reminder to prioritize financially sustainable decisions, encouraging women to always plan ahead and stay prepared for life’s unexpected turns.

