Doechii Brings ‘Alter Ego’ Excellence To Lollapalooza With Surprise Guest JT, Announces First Tour ‘Live From The Swamp’

The rapper who soared to global fame earlier this year with a Grammy win for Best Rap Album has just delivered another much-welcomed surprise to fans. Before a packed crowd at Lollapalooza in Chicago, Doechii announces her first tour, giving her fans a chance to see her live and in person.

Doechii, the self-proclaimed “Swamp Princess” from Tampa, Florida, has been on an incredible journey. As BOSSIP reported, after a breakout mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal, she made Grammy history in February of this year, becoming the third Black woman to win Best Rap Album.

Her emotional acceptance speech, where she shouted out Lauryn Hill and Cardi B as her predecessors, went viral, as did her message to young Black women everywhere: “You are exactly who you need to be to be right where you are, and I am a testimony.” This win solidified her status as a force in the industry and set the stage for her next big move.

The tour, titled “The Live From The Swamp,” already has a website, complete with a clock counting down to Monday at 9 a.m., when it’s expected that more details will be revealed. Fans are also encouraged to submit their phone number to receive additional information, building anticipation for the full schedule of her first headlining run.

Doechii Announces First Tour: From Mixtape to The Main Stage

Doechii’s tour announcement wasn’t the only surprise during her Lollapalooza appearance, however. The 26-year-old singer-songwriter teased she was bringing a guest to her set, and she delivered with a big name. The crowd went wild when City Girls rapper JT made an unexpected appearance, performing their duet “Alter Ego.” The moment was especially memorable, with JT being revealed from behind multiple umbrellas held by Doechii’s dancers, a witty nod to a recent viral incident involving Doechii’s backstage demands at the Met Gala.

Doechii is also known for her hit singles such as “Nosebleeds” and “Anxiety,” which claimed the ninth spot on the Billboard Hot 100, proving she’s not just a mixtape rapper but a commercial force. Her unique style, powerful storytelling, and unapologetic self-expression have captivated fans across the world and made her a voice for her generation.

