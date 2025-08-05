Listen Live
Carrie Underwood Debuts New Hair Color

Published on August 5, 2025

Opry 100: A Live Celebration, NBC
Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

Carrie Underwood is embracing a fresh new look — and it’s a throwback to her natural roots.

On August 4, the American Idol judge surprised fans by swapping her iconic golden blonde locks for a brownish-blonde hue. In an Instagram post revealing the transformation, Underwood shared that it’s the first time in nearly 30 years she’s worn her natural hair color.

“Well, the last time I saw my natural hair color, I was probably about 12 years old,” the country superstar wrote alongside photos of her new hair. “But I thought it might be time to give it a second chance.”

The 42-year-old singer credited Nashville-based colorist Katelin August for the makeover, writing, “Thanks to @katelinaugusthair for helping me get back to my roots.” She closed the caption with the hashtag #NewOldMe.

Carrie’s new hairstyle has already sparked buzz online, with fans praising her fresh and natural look.

