Carrie Underwood Debuts New Hair Color
Carrie Underwood is embracing a fresh new look — and it’s a throwback to her natural roots.
On August 4, the American Idol judge surprised fans by swapping her iconic golden blonde locks for a brownish-blonde hue. In an Instagram post revealing the transformation, Underwood shared that it’s the first time in nearly 30 years she’s worn her natural hair color.
“Well, the last time I saw my natural hair color, I was probably about 12 years old,” the country superstar wrote alongside photos of her new hair. “But I thought it might be time to give it a second chance.”
The 42-year-old singer credited Nashville-based colorist Katelin August for the makeover, writing, “Thanks to @katelinaugusthair for helping me get back to my roots.” She closed the caption with the hashtag #NewOldMe.
Carrie’s new hairstyle has already sparked buzz online, with fans praising her fresh and natural look.
Carrie Underwood Debuts New Hair Color was originally published on hankfm.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
-
15 Stunning Photos of Tennis Star Sachia Vickery: Buzzing Over Her OnlyFans & $1,000 Dating Rule
-
CASSIUS Gems: Zendaya’s Most Sizzling Instagram Moments
-
29 Pictures Of Lady Gaga’s Great Ass [PHOTOS]
-
Hottest NFL Players In 2025
-
30 Photos Of Cardi B’s Ass
-
Remembering Sharon Chuter: The Beauty Boss Who Changed The Industry
-
93 Days of Summer Cash Giveaway