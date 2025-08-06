Influencer Maui Bigelow Talks Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Sisterhood & Life Styled Honor’s Final Curtain Call [Exclusive]

Maui Bigelow is closing one powerful chapter and stepping into another grounded in sisterhood and service, just ahead of her event that celebrates empowering Black women in fashion, beauty, and entertainment.

The author of Repeat After Me, Btch* and founder of the celebrated Life Styled Honors was recently inducted as an honorary member of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated—an honor she called both humbling and aligned with her life’s mission.

“I have some very significant relationships with members of the sorority,” Maui told BOSSIP. “They reached out and said they were collecting a class of women they wanted to make honorary members, and I was one of them. It really means a lot to me.”

Founded on the principles of sisterhood, scholarship, and service, Sigma Gamma Rho’s values align closely with Maui’s.

“What I know and have learned about the sorority is that they are rooted in service,” she shared with BOSSIP. “They put real energy into every effort and every opportunity to make women greater. That aligns perfectly with what I do. I think everybody knows I’m extremely passionate about Black women, building community, and offering up my gifts to help us be greater. So for me, it was a perfect marriage.”

Maui also expressed excitement about fully engaging with the sorority’s programs, especially youth initiatives like the Rhoers and Rosebuds.

“I definitely want to work with the Rosebuds and support their wellness initiatives,” she said. “I didn’t join just to sit around. I plan to be as involved as possible. There are so many things they’re doing that align with what I’m already passionate about.”

Of course, she’s also looking forward to learning a few signature moves.

“My friend Jalisa, who’s now my soror, is supposed to teach me a stroll this week,” she said with a laugh. “My rhythm is horrible, but I’m going to record it anyway.”

Recording is something that’s in Maui’s nature, so much so, that she recorded her thoughts into a book. Titled “Repeat After Me Btch*”, she describes it as an “unapologetic devotional-style affirmation guide designed specifically for Black women ready to reclaim their power and step fully into their greatness.”

“I thought I was writing a book for my audience,” she admitted to BOSSIP about the tome.“But I realized I was really talking to myself.”

Her favorite affirmations from the book include the very first: “I am powerful beyond measure.” And the last: “I love you.”

“That’s simple but sincere,” she said. “We pour into everybody else’s cup and forget our own. But we deserve grace, too.”

Today, Maui balances her creative work with digital strategy consulting for social justice and non-profit organizations like the Me Too Movement and the Breonna Taylor Foundation.

“I want to make sure our messaging is strong and reaching the people it’s meant for. Because if we don’t talk to ourselves and affirm who we are, the world will decide for us, and it usually gets it wrong.” Source: Courtesy / Courtesy

As if shifting culture and writing books weren’t enough, Maui is also gearing up for the 12th and final edition of Life Styled Honors, an event she’s produced for over a decade to celebrate Black women in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and empowerment.

As Maui prepares for the final Life Styled Honors in 2025, her impact continues to grow. With Sigma Gamma Rho by her side and a legacy of empowering Black women already established, she’s stepping into this next phase of purpose with pride and sisterhood.

