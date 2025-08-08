Boo’d Up & Batter Up! Megan Thee Stallion Is Klay Thompson’s Gorgeous Good Luck Charm At Inaugural Sandlot Classic Baseball Game

First golf and boating, now Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson are side-questing for a cause with baseball at his Sandlot Classic charity game.

Klay was debonair in his uniform and durag. As usual, Megan Thee Stallion was by his side in the photos that are now going super viral with more heart-eyed hysteria. The Mavericks star was already winning from that alone, but he confirmed that he scored big as the champ of the inaugural charity game. He took to Instagram to celebrate the first successful Sandlot Classic.

“Inaugural @sandlotclassic classic Champ , Add it to the resume,” he wrote on Thursday.

With the Thompson Family Foundation as a sponsor, the game was a family affair for Klay, whose cousin snagged MVP. It’s no surprise that the athleticism runs in the family, considering his younger brother Trayce, was a pro player in the MLB for eight seasons. And according to Clutch Points, it showed in Klay’s fierce fastball!

The “HISS” hottie was devoted in the dugout next to her man, her man, her man! However, the baseball baddie did much more than cheer on her baller boo from the sidelines. Klay shouted out her company Chicas Divertidas Tequila as a sponsor. It’s giving power couple!

Proceeds from the star-studded event raised money for children to participate in sports programs and other activities.

The locked-in lovebirds made their red carpet debut last month at Megan’s Inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala. Now, she’s returning the favor for the NBA champ’s charity event. We love to see it, and so do their fans, who joked online that they look for Megan every time her man pops out. With this kind of fine combined, who could blame them?

Since then, Megan has shared several hilarious updates of herself bonding with Klay in a steamy gym session, a golf course outing in Arkansas, and seeing who really drives the boat on a fishing date. He also surprised the Grammy winner with a collection of Labubus. If the couple that plays together stays together, it looks like the baller and baddie could be built to last.

