Escape Room & New Love: Teyana Taylor Unpacks New Chapter Of Her Career & Relationship With Aaron Pierre

Teyana Taylor‘s interview with Hot 97 has offered fans a deep dive into her life, career, and new album in a candid conversation. The highly anticipated album, Escape Room, is set to drop soon, and in her recent appearance, she shared intimate details about her new relationship and a surprising health setback.

In Teyana Taylor’s interview with Hot 97’s Nessa, the artist opened up about her decision to return from a brief retirement, revealing the new inspiration that brought her back to the music world. She shared the meaning behind her album title, Escape Room, which she says reflects her journey of navigating various challenges in her life. The interview also covered her new single, “Bed of Roses,” and the steamy visual that features actor Aaron Pierre. Teyana gushed about her new love, sharing how safe, loved, and understood Aaron makes her feel and revealing where their relationship stands today.

“What me and Aaron have… is very healthy and very and it’s very gentle. It’s very soft and it’s very sweet and it’s very warm, and it’s one of the best feelings I’ve ever had,” she stated. “And most importantly, it’s so safe.”

Teyana also made a point to address recently ending her marriage and noted that it was important for her to make sure the narrative didn’t unjustly paint her ex as a villain. The artist reflected on the hardest and most personal songs on her upcoming project, and she revealed that the album’s powerful opening monologue in her song “Long Time,” which covers heartbreak beyond just romantic relationships, is narrated by none other than Taraji P. Henson. She also spoke about how she uses narration to carry emotion throughout the album and what moved her to tears while making the project

Teyana Taylor’s Interview Discusses Setback And Resilience

Beyond her album, Teyana Taylor’s interview also touched upon her work as a creative director and her upcoming film One Battle After Another with Leonardo DiCaprio, which is set to be released on September 26. In addition to her career pivots, return to Def Jam, and co-parenting, she also shared that she has been attending culinary school.

However, despite all her professional endeavors, Teyana has recently faced an unforeseen personal setback that will require her to take a break. As BOSSIP reported, the singer took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 6, to reveal that doctors discovered a growth on her vocal cords, which requires her to undergo emergency surgery.

“I’ve been quietly dealing with some vocal challenges for a while now. And after a lot of back and forth with my doctors, I’ve been told I need vocal surgery immediately,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “They found a noncancerous growth on one of my cords that’s been messing with my voice and causing real discomfort. Thankfully, we caught it & it’s treatable—but it does mean I need to pause and give myself time to fully heal.”

This health scare is particularly devastating for Teyana, who expressed that it “breaks my heart” to step back from her upcoming engagements, which included an appearance on Michelle Obama’s podcast. She also shared her frustration because she had “poured so much of myself into this next chapter.” Luckily for fans, Teyana confirmed that her album, Escape Room, and its accompanying short film are still set to release on August 22 as planned.

Teyana framed the situation as a personal “escape room” that she didn’t ask for, but one she has to navigate with patience and faith. She ended her post on a hopeful note, telling fans, “Thank you for rocking with me through it all… For the grace, the love, and the space to heal. I can’t wait to be on the other side of this—stronger, softer, and singing again.”

