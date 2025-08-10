‘No Booger Sugar Over Here’: Chris Brown Responds To Claims That Cocaine Fuels His Work Ethic

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Chris Brown took time to respond to claims that cocaine is the driving force behind his onstage stamina and insane work ethic.

The “Breezy Bowl” headliner stepped into the comments of a TikTok user who praised his ability to perform at a high level professionally while being “off that powder” and made sure people knew that he is not, in fact, skiing the slopes.

“This gotta be the craziest compliment/diss I’ve ever heard,” he said. “Sorry to disappoint boo. No booger sugar over here. Had to comment because this has to be the funniest s**t I’ve seen all week. I’m just different.”

The user’s comment section quickly lit up with Breezy fans letting her know that he responded and shut down the rumored drug use to which she quickly commented that she was also “Team Breezy” before saying “I love your soul” to Chris. His diehard fanbase also commended the singer for his nice response as he’s been known to cut deep on social media, at times.

Team Breezy has been lighting social media up with praise for his latest tour—which is a tribute to his 20-year career—and viral dances to his latest single “It Depends” ft. Bryson Tiller. His loyal fans have been posting their responses to the more than two hours he is spending onstage every night with live vocals and the larger than life choreography he’s become known for. With the tour only just getting underway, there hasn’t been a rundown of his outlandish meet and greet moments quite yet but with an asking price of over $1000, we’re sure the girlies are getting their monies worth.

With major cities like Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, DC, and Las Vegas still on the list of cities he’ll hit, Breezy fans are sure to be spending the rest of the summer and fall showing love to their fav.

