Allergic Reaction Or Overfilled? Larsa Pippen Claps Back At Face Transformation Speculation

A new debate has erupted on social media, with The Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen‘s face at the center of it, all thanks to a recent and noticeable change in her appearance. The internet is in an uproar over what many are calling a “dramatic face change,” while Pippen is blaming her puffy appearance on an “allergic reaction” to a cosmetic procedure.

According to Page Six, the controversy over Larsa Pippen’s face began when an internist, Dr. Mai Kaga, took to social media to speculate that Pippen, 51, went from looking “naturally beautiful to noticeably overfilled” due to “questionable” procedures. In a move that surprised many, Pippen directly responded to the doctor’s post, offering an explanation for her appearance.

She commented, “Honey i had PRP and had an allergic reaction so chill out.”

For context, a Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) treatment is a regenerative medicine technique that uses a patient’s own blood platelets to promote healing and tissue repair. Pippen later doubled down on her explanation via her Instagram Stories, saying her face “looks like it’s coming down” from the treatment and telling her critics to “calm down.”

Dr. Kaga Isn’t Buying Larsa Pippen’s Face Explanation

Despite, Pippen’s explanation, folks are not buying it, particularly by Dr. Mai Kaga and many Bravo fans. The internist fired back at Pippen’s comment, writing, “Double board certified physician here AKA Honey,” and offered a scathing counter-argument.

She explained, “Allergic reactions to PRP are extremely rare. You simply will not find allergies to your own blood cells all that common. Second- allergic reactions don’t last 3 seasons on a streaming network.” Kaga clarified that her original post “was not about Larsa, but about cautioning the current and future generations about being over treated and overfilled, unnecessarily and covering up your own natural features that make you uniquely beautiful.”

“If even one person can learn from us pointing out what being overfilled looks like, it’s worth this weakass clap back,” she added.

Larsa also took to social media to ask if someone had altered the viral photo of her, “I feel like that photo went viral, I’m wondering if someone made it look like that because this is what my face looks like you guys.”

“I’m on TV so you know what I look like. I just shot my reunion a couple of days ago, so you’ll see what I look like at my reunion.” She continued, “I did have PRP. I did have an allergic reaction to the PRP, which I didn’t even know you can have. So my face is a bit swollen, but it doesn’t look like that. So… keep on hating guys.”

During the Season 4 reunion of “RHOM,” she admitted to having her nose, lips and breasts done. However, she adamantly denied undergoing a Brazilian butt lift procedure, claiming to host Andy Cohen at the time, “I literally work out seven days a week.” This history of public transformations and past denials makes her new claim about her swollen face a difficult one for fans to believe.

