Lori Harvey Is Officially In Her Acting Bag – And We’re Ready for It

Lori Harvey is stepping into her acting bag. The model and entrepreneur just landed a recurring guest star role in Season 3 of Hulu’s legal drama Reasonable Doubt.

Lori will play Chelsea, described as an unpredictable force with a troubled past who resurfaces to shake things up for powerhouse attorney Jax Stewart (Emayatzy Corinealdi) in ways no one sees coming. Translation: Lori’s about to bring drama, depth, and a little danger to the screen — and we’re here for it.

Lori Harvey To Star As ‘Chelsea’ In Hulu’s Reasonable Doubt

Lori will join an all-star lineup of newcomers, including the always debonair Morris Chesnut, P-Valley’s Brandee Evans, rapper Kash Doll, and more. Other series regulars on the show include Emayatzy, McKinley Freeman, Tim Jo, Angela Grovey, and Joseph Sikora.

The Reasonable Doubt casting marks the next chapter in Lori Harvey’s career – and shows why she remains that girl.

Lori has built a brand on reinvention. From modeling and launching her skincare line SKN by LH, to her acting debut on Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist and being a walking billboard for Black luxury style, she’s never afraid to switch lanes.

Lori’s In Her Acting Bag – And Applying Pressure – And We Are Here For It

We look forward to seeing Lori – and her head-turning style – in this new role. Picture this: Lori’s Chelsea character pulling up to court in a perfectly tailored power suit, glossy hair flowing. If there’s one thing Lori knows, it’s how to make an entrance — whether it’s on Instagram, a red carpet, or now, a scripted Hulu drama.

Lori’s big screen news comes as she is also the cover star for the August 2025 issue of Modeliste Magazine. Sis does not stop!



With several fits that make us gag and an editorial story on her “iconic signature style and fearless authenticity,” Lori continues to apply pressure in a major way.

